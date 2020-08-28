PAROLE DENIED FOR LOCAL OFFENDER

BILLY HALE

An inmate serving 28 years for local theft and burglary convictions had parole denied Thursday by the Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles, authorities said.

The parole board denied the request from Billy Hale, said Terry Abbott, spokesman for the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles.



Hale has served 27 years, 2 months of his sentence, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections.

He was convicted in 1993 of third-degree burglary and second-degree theft of property, stemming from Morgan County cases, according to the department. In 2010, he was convicted of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument in Colbert County.

He is in a North Alabama Community Based Facility, according to corrections records.