NEWS ALERT 🚨 FULL-TIME LAUDERDALE COUNTY EMPLOYEES TO GET $4000

FLORENCE – Lauderdale County full-time employees each will receive an additional $4,000 over the next four months through American Rescue Act funds, county officials said.

The Lauderdale County Commission approved dedicating the funds to the employees beginning this month.

The money will come in monthly $1,000 payments each month through April. Part-time employees will receive a total of $2,000 in payments of $500 per month.

“Our employees are the heart and soul of the county,” Commission Chairman Danny Pettus said. “No matter what department, (our employees) provide a valuable service every day to the citizens of this county. We are reminded of how valuable they are, every day.”