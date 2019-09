NEW DISTILLERY COMING TO FLORENCE

FLORENCE– High Ridge Spirits, a micro-distillery, plans to open in East Florence at 1401 Huntsville Road this fall.

Vodka, gin, and moonshine will be made the old-fashioned way at the new distillery.

Products will be available for purchase, and a bar and tasting room will be at the new establishment.

With small-batch distilling, High Ridge Spirits is able to control quality and offer the best products available.

High Ridge Spirits is set to open this fall.