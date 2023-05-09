MUSCLE SHOALS WOMAN ARRESTED ON DRUG CHARGES

MUSCLE SHOALS WOMAN ARRESTED ON DRUG CHARGES

Police have arrested a Muscle Shoals woman on multiple drug charges.

According to authorities, Alexis Breana Clayton, 25, was indicted by a Colbert County Grand Jury for possession of methamphetamine, possession of synthetic marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and tampering with physical evidence.



In October 2018, Clayton pleaded guilty to criminally negligent homicide in connection to a 2016 traffic accident that left her passenger dead. The passenger was Angelica Deshaun Robinson, who was 22 at the time of her death.

Clayton is being held in the Colbert County jail for the new charges on a $7500 bond.

