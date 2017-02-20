Quit the spit during ‘Through With Chew Week’ Two Leighton residents die in crash » Muscle Shoals police offering Citizen’s Police Academy MUSCLE SHOALS-The Muscle Shoals Citizen’s Police Academy is a unique experience conducted by the Police Department and designed to give citizens a better understanding of the day-to-day operation and mission of the Muscle Shoals Police Department. The program allows citizens an opportunity to view the inner workings of the Police Department. This 8-week course will meet on Tuesday evenings from 6:00pm-9:00 pm. Each week a new topic is discussed including patrol operations, criminal investigations, use of force and special operations.

Participation in the academy is open to 20 citizens at least 18 years of age who live or work in the City of Muscle Shoals. Applications are screened for a criminal history to assure the integrity of the class.

An application for the upcoming class can be found online www.mspolice.org or picked up at 1000 Avalon Avenue. Deadline for applications March 9, 2017.The Citizens Academy is free of charge.

