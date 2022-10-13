MUSCLE SHOALS MAN ARRESTED FOR ASSAULT ON STUDENT

MARCUS JONES



MUSCLE SHOALS–According to authorities, a 33-year-old man was taken into custody Saturday for an alleged assault on a student that reportedly occurred on September 9th in the parking lot of Muscle Shoals High School.

According to police, Stanley Marcus Jones, 33, of Muscle Shoals, turned himself in at the police department at around 3:00 pm on Saturday. Jones stands charged with Harassment Simple Assault. He reportedly assaulted a 16-year-old male student over a female student that he was romantically involved with that attends the school. This according to the police report.



There were multiple witnesses to the incident. The male victim’s injuries did not require medical attention. This was also according to the police report.

School officials notified parents and police immediately upon finding out about the incident. This according to Muscle Shoals Superintendent Dr. Chad Holden.

We asked Dr. Holden what action was taken. He replied, “When people cause a disturbance on our campuses, they are sometimes trespassed depending on the severity of the incident,” said Holden.

“It’s my understanding Mr. Jones and one of our students allegedly had a brief altercation in the school parking lot on September 9. The student’s parents and police were notified when we learned of it moments later,” Holden continued.

Holden stated, “I can confirm that Mr. Jones has been trespassed from all MSCS campuses,”

Jones was released on bond from the Muscle Shoals Jail.