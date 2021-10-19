MUSCLE SHOALS CITY CLERK ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT

RICKY WILLIAMS

MUSCLE SHOALS– Muscle Shoals City Clerk Ricky Williams announced at the Monday night city council meeting that he will retire at the end of January 2022.



Williams, who has been employed by the city for 34 years, began working as assistant city clerk under Claire J. “Teeny” Stratford in 1987. He was promoted to city clerk upon her retirement in 1998.



The city voted to split the city clerk/treasurer position into two positions. This will create a financial officer’s position that will work under the city clerk.

Williams has always been known for his honesty and frankness. One former councilman once said that Williams is one the most honest men to have ever been employed at City Hall. Several have said that is one reason Williams has remained so popular with the elected officials over the years.

Elizabeth Ann Reeder – Staff Writer