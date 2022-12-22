MOTORCYCLE CRASH CLAIMS LIFE OF ROGERSVILLE MAN

A multi-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 9:35 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19, has claimed the life of a Rogersville man.

Jessie J. Mabe, 29, was fatally injured when the 2007 Suzuki GSX R-600 motorcycle he was operating left the roadway and struck a signpost. Mabe was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Lauderdale County Coroner’s office.

Prior to leaving the roadway and striking the signpost, the Suzuki that Mabe was operating struck a 2006 Honda CBR-600 motorcycle operated by Hannah S. Mabe, 30, of Rogersville and a 2009 Honda CBR-900 motorcycle operated by Adam K. Russell, 34, of Pulaski, Tenn. Hannah S. Mabe and Russell were both injured and transported to North Alabama Medical Center in Florence.

The crash occurred on Alabama 207 near the 11 mile marker, approximately three miles north of Anderson, in Lauderdale County.

State Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate the crash.