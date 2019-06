Alabama Constitutional Amendments Sent to Voters UNA announces changes in faculty and deanships » Mathews receives lifetime achievement award Dr. Larry Holcomb presenting award to Dr. Bob Mathews SHEFFIELD–At the 2019 Helen Keller Hospital Foundation Spring Dinner our friend Dr. Robert D. Mathews was presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award. Dr. Mathews served the Shoals area as a urologist for 31 years. Mathews began his practice in Sheffield with his partner Dr. Larry Holcomb in 1975. Dr. Mathews and his wife Leta live in Sheffield. Their son Dr. Brian Mathews practices oncology in Huntsville. ShoalsInsider.com – Keeping You Informed Comments are closed.