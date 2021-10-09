Mastercard Recognizes Bank Independent for Outstanding Community Service

FLORENCE–Community service and partnership have long been a passion of the Bank Independent brand. Their partnerships with local agencies have made it possible to continue strong initiatives that keep the area thriving while providing opportunities for the less fortunate to have a helping hand.

This year, Mastercard recognized Bank Independent as the winner of their “Doing Well by Doing Good” award. This award highlights a financial institution on a national level that has been sighted as using their assets in ways that strengthens charitable organizations and builds the community through service.

Bank Independent was nominated for their participation in the Helping Hands Initiative and their contributions in each of the four distinct levels: Shelter Share (raises awareness and donations for local animal shelters), Food Share (collects donations of food and funds for local food banks/pantries), School Shares (Collects supplies for school students), and Toy Share (which collects toys for families in need around the holidays).

By Elizabeth Ann Reeder – Staff Writer