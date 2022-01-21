Mary Baschab-Haslacker, Muscle Shoals attorney, announces her qualification to seek Republican Nomination for Colbert County District Judge

MARY BASCHAB-HASLACKER

Mary Baschab-Haslacker has qualified to seek the Republican Party nomination for Colbert County District Judge. “I am running for District Judge because people need and deserve a judge who is honest, efficient, innovative, impartial, accessible, and dedicated to the rule of the law. So many people today feel disenchanted and hopeless about their government. They need leaders they can trust; leaders who will put them first and will protect and uphold the Constitution,” said Baschab-Haslacker.

“My upbringing, education, and work experience have made me prudent, even-tempered, and judicious. I expect every person to act in a way that promotes respect for the law, the values of our Country, and the rights given us by God. I have strong faith, respect for life and the family, and an ethic of work, personal responsibility, and commitment to service. My energy and passion will focus on making the District Court work for the people of Colbert County. I pledge that as District Judge I will run the court efficiently and effectively, relying solely on the law and the facts before me. That is why the people of Colbert County should pick Mary in the priMary.”

After many years working retail, restaurants, and in boat yards, Baschab-Haslacker earned her undergraduate degree in Wilderness Leadership and Experiential Education at Brevard College, NC. There she met her husband of 15 years, Christopher Haslacker; together they worked as wilderness educators.

In 2011, she graduated with honors from the University of Alabama School of Law. Her first job as an attorney was working for then-Senator Jeff Sessions on the U.S. Judiciary Committee. As legislative counsel Baschab-Haslacker worked on immigration, the First Amendment (religious freedom and other basic freedoms), and the Second Amendment (right to keep and bear arms) issues, all topics that remain highly relevant today to the people of Colbert County.

Having experienced first-hand politics in the Swamp, she decided to work in the judicial branch of government where politics does not, or should not, play a role. She became a staff attorney for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit, which hears all appeals from the U.S. District Courts in Alabama, Georgia, and Florida. Baschab-Haslacker researched the issues on appeal and wrote draft opinions for the U.S. Circuit Judges in immigration, criminal, civil rights, civil, employment, and other federal matters.

After her first child was born, she and her husband Chris moved to Cherokee and Baschab-Haslacker worked as law clerk for U.S. District Court Judge Inge Johnson. When Judge Johnson retired, Baschab-Haslacker and her family moved to Huntsville where she served as a U.S. Probation Officer for the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Alabama. She conducted pretrial and sentencing investigations, recommending to the U.S. District and Magistrate Judges appropriate bond conditions and sentences for federal defendants. She completed the National Training Academy at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center in Charleston, SC, and was a certified Officer Safety Instructor for the U.S. Probation and Pretrial Services. During Academy she qualified to carry a firearm (.40 caliber Glock 22 was her preference) as a law enforcement officer through vigorous training and testing and continued to qualify on a yearly basis.

In 2019, with their fourth child on the way, Baschab-Haslacker and her family returned to Colbert County, where she was a staff attorney for Safeplace, a non-profit organization that serves victims of domestic violence. In November of 2020, she was appointed prosecutor for the town of Leighton and Town Attorney for the towns of Cherokee and Leighton. In February of 2021, she opened a law office in Muscle Shoals, Alabama, where she has a successful general practice of law.

Baschab-Haslacker has deep family roots in Colbert County through her ancestors the Gaisser’s from Cherokee. As a woman with deep Christian faith, Baschab-Haslacker prioritizes serving her family and her community. She is a member of the Junior League of the Shoals, performing over 40 hours of volunteer work throughout the community and working on projects to assist those in need. She serves as a member of the United Way impact team, the Colbert County Education Foundation Board, the Cherokee Lions Club, the American Legion Post 31 Auxiliary, and the Tuscumbia Civitan Club. She is the President of the Our Lady of the Shoals Women’s Society and volunteer for the Meal Barrel Project in Sheffield.

Baschab-Haslacker comes from a family tradition of strong Republican values-patriotism and service to country and community. Her father Roger Baschab is a retired U.S. Air Force officer. Her mother Judge Pamela Baschab is a retired Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals Presiding Judge.