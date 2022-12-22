MAN ARRESTED ON DRUG AND CHILD PORNOGRAPHY CHARGES

HOWARD

Authorities have arrested a Florence man after a search warrant was executed at his residence.

A female victim initiated the case by calling the sheriff’s office to report that she had been sexually assaulted. She had found a video on his phone of her being sexually assaulted while she was asleep.



Mitchell Kyle Howard, 38, of County Road 142 in Florence, stands charged with three counts of possession of pornographic material involving minors. He is also charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance (meth), and possession of drug paraphernalia. County investigators also found tubing with residue while searching his residence.

Evidence of sexual abuse was reportedly found on Howard’s cellphone.

According to the complaint, Investigators discovered child pornography on Howard’s cell phone.

The Lauderdale County Sheriffs Department made the arrest.

Attorney Nathan Hunt has been appointed to represent Howard.

Howard is being held in the Lauderdale County Detention Center on a $75,000 Bond.