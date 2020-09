MAN ARRESTED FOR ARSON IN FORD CITY FIRE

MICHAEL BEANE

FORD CITY – Authorities have arrested a Florence man in connection with the Sunday night fire at Ace Hardware & Beverage on the corner of River Rd. and County Line Rd. in Ford City.



According to Colbert County Sheriff Frank Williamson, deputies arrested Michael Cody Beane, 30, of Cherry Street, Florence, charging him with Arson 2nd degree.

Beane is being held in the Colbert County Jail without bond as more charges may be added.