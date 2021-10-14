MAN ARRESTED AFTER DOUSING CONFEDERATE STATUE WITH PAINT

FLORENCE – Authorities took a man into custody Wednesday afternoon who they say slung paint on the Confederate monument in front of the Lauderdale County Courthouse.



According to authorities, Seth Jones Robinson, 20, of Florence, stands charged with criminal mischief, criminal trespass, desecration of a venerated object, and attempting to elude a law enforcement officer.

The incident occurred late Wednesday afternoon, and county workers were able to hose off most of the paint.

The man used blue and purple paint, and a courthouse employee saw him and contacted deputies, courthouse officials said.

A deputy chased him on foot and caught him.

Robinson was released from the Lauderdale County Detention Center on a $1500 bond ar ar

Staff Reports