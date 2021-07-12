LEIGH TIFFIN NAMED PRESIDENT OF TIFFIN MOTORHOMES

Red Bay, AL – The Tiffin Group, owner of luxury recreational vehicle manufacturers Tiffin Motorhomes and Vanleigh RV, announced today that Leigh Tiffin, grandson of founder Bob Tiffin, will assume the role of President of the Company on July 12, 2021.

“It was always important to me that the legacy of this company be protected and managed by someone who understands what we have built at Tiffin and by someone who is passionate about maintaining the great Tiffin brand. This was a big part of the reason why our partnership with THOR made so much sense to me, because THOR lets us run our company and make decisions like this that are in the long-term interest of our customers. Leigh is the right person for the job, and I could not be more excited about the future of the company under his direction,” stated founder Bob Tiffin, who will stay in his current role of Chief Executive Officer.

“Leigh has great experience in all facets of RV operations. He started Vanleigh RV from the ground up and developed it into an industry leader. Having been around the Tiffin business his whole life, he understands the importance of our customers and the Tiffin brand. It’s not very often that a leader gets the opportunity like Leigh has—and will continue to have—to develop alongside his grandfather, his dad, and his uncle. THOR fully supports this decision by the Tiffin management team, and we look forward to watching Tiffin continue to grow and prosper,” added THOR Industries President and Chief Executive Officer Bob Martin.

“I’m both humbled and incredibly excited about this opportunity. Our mission is clear: We must protect the great brand that has been built over the decades and continue to deliver high-quality RVs to our devoted dealers and customers. As I look to the future of the company, I see many opportunities to build upon and grow the incredible Tiffin story, and I’m ready to get to work as President for our valued employees, dealers, and customers,” added Leigh Tiffin.