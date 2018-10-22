Florence man dies in Sunday afternoon crash UNA Disability Support Services Receives Commendation from Governor Ivey » Lauderdale County Grand Jury Indictments The following people were indicted by the most recent session of the Lauderdale County

grand jury.

• Paige Annette Barrier, 36, 3276 Old Chisholm Road, Florence; unlawful possession of a controlled

substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and illegal possession of alcohol. • Jonathan Adam Bourn, 25, 54 Orslow Circle, Killen; unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. • James Randal Lightfoot, 27, 5358 Warren Drive, Athens; trafficking marijuana. • Kimberly Renee Lee, 36, 409 Sweetwater Ave., Florence; unlawful possession of a controlled

substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. • Darrell Wayne Fuller, 50, 1255 Pineywood Road, Leighton; second-degree theft of property and home repair fraud. • Delrica Dechon Hughes, 45, 632 Forestwood Road, Birmingham; unlawful possession of a

controlled substance. • Kristin Danielle Smith, 54, 1234 Kirkland Ave., Russellville; unlawful possession of a controlled

substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of brass knuckles. • Melanie Shenise Roy, 33, 146 E. Duncan Ave., Florence; unlawful possession of drug

paraphernalia and trafficking synthetic drugs. • Rogelio A. Quintanilla, 28, 1503 Helton Drive, Florence; chemical endangerment of a child,

second-degree possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. • Eric Tyson Luffman, 28, 130 Bluffview Drive, Florence; domestic violence third-degree assault,

domestic violence strangulation/suffocation, third-degree assault, and disorderly conduct. • Keyontae Quandez Turner, 26, 510 E. Irvine St., Florence; chemical endangerment of a child,

second-degree possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and numerous

traffic violations. • Samuel David Murdock, 43, Florence; second-degree aggravated stalking, domestic violence

second-degree burglary, and violation of a protection from abuse order. • Catlin Rhodes, 22, 3340 Lauderdale 5, Florence; third-degree receiving stolen property. • Miranda Danielle Nichols, 25, 123 Ridgecrest Drive, Florence; chemical endangerment of a child,

third-degree possession of a forged instrument and second-degree theft of property. • Hunter Wade Beck, 27, 123 Ridgecrest Drive, Florence; second-degree theft of property and third-degree

possession of a forged instrument. • Jeffery Shane Hargett, 40, 7190 Franklin 63, Russellville; unlawful possession of a controlled

substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and obstructing justice by giving false

identification to law enforcement. • Edward Eugene Logan, 38, 164 S. Nance St., Florence; unlawful possession of a controlled

substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. • Susan Michelle Chaney, 46, 164 Nance St., Florence; unlawful possession of a controlled

substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. • Mitchell Samuel Green, 38, 1514 Courtview Towers, Florence; third-degree escape. • Jeffrey Lee Horrison, 27, 706 E. 19th Street, Sheffield; third-degree escape. • Howard Christopher McClure, 58, 2166 Belview Road, Florence; unlawful possession of a

controlled substance and resisting arrest. • Scottie Leon Davis, 38, 401 S. Patton St., Florence; unlawful possession of a controlled substance

and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. • Bruce Gilbert Lang, 36, 1109 E. Limestone St., Florence; unlawful possession of a controlled

substance, obstructing governmental operations by giving false identification to law enforcement

and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. • Joey Lance Brewer, 33, Sheffield; first-degree theft of property. • Benjamin Preston Bolan, 21, 313 Hill Ave., Guntersville; unlawful possession of a controlled

substance and minor in possession of alcohol. • Dosha LeKeece Davis, 29, 233 Lauderdale 574, Rogersville; unlawful possession of a controlled

substance, second-degree possession of prison contraband, unlawful possession of drug

paraphernalia and second-degree possession of marijuana. • Bradley Christopher Murawski, 20, 219 S. Spurr St., Florence; possession of imitation drug,

unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and second-degree possession of marijuana. • Dewey Clifford Shaw, 59, 111 Crumpton Lane, Killen; unlawful possession of a controlled

substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and disorderly conduct. • Jagurren Jimmie Kelly, 30, 217 Williams Court, Florence; domestic violence

strangulation/suffocation and domestic violence interfering with an emergency call. • Lewis Frank Cottrell, 36, 1163 Lauderdale 88, Lexington; unlawful possession of a controlled

substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and second-degree possession of marijuana. • Keslee Wynona Graham, 30, 2440 Duncan Creek Road, Russellville; unlawful possession of a

controlled substance. • Sherry Shavonne White, 39, 14729 Alabama 64, Lexington; unlawful possession of a controlled

substance and second-degree possession of marijuana. • Gilberto Luis Vargas-Pena, 504 Mars Hill Road, Florence; unlawful possession of a controlled

substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. • Ashley Nichole Gibson, 29, 2605 Franklin 61, Spruce Pine; unlawful possession of a controlled

substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. • Sheena Raye Hunt, 35, 401 S. Patton St., Florence; unlawful possession of a controlled substance

and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. • Anthony Dionte Hammonds, 22, 521 Eastbrook Drive, Huntsville; second-degree theft of property. • Tanisha Brunette McCraney, 32, 287 Pineywoods Road, Russellville; unlawful possession of a

controlled substance, second-degree possession of marijuana, and driving while under the

influence. • Rusty Leon Smith, 25, 213 Williams Court, Florence; fourth-degree theft of property and third-degree

possession of a forged instrument. • Matthew Seth Fowler, 29, 69 Old Military Road, Florence; unlawful possession of a controlled

substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license revoked • Bart Eugene Kelsoe, 52, 810 Little Egypt Road, Tuscumbia; disorderly conduct, third-degree

escape, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of a controlled

substance. • Jonathan Michael Robertson, 31, 4255 Lauderdale 6, Florence; unlawful possession of a

controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. • Clifton Lamar Thompson, 56, 1433 Carver Heights, Florence; third-degree theft of property and the fraudulent use of a credit card.