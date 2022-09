SEX OFFENDER ARRESTED MONTH AFTER RELEASE FROM FLORIDA PRISON » KILLEN MAN ARRESTED WITH SIX POUNDS OF MARIJUANA ASKEW HATTON–Over the weekend the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division stopped a vehicle in the Hatton Community for Reckless Endangerment. A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of approximately six pounds of Marijuana. Mitchell Lee Todd Askew age 18 of Killen, Al was arrested and charged with Drug Trafficking and Reckless Endangerment. Askew is being held in the Lawrence County Detention Center on a $10,300 bond. Comments are closed.