Kennedy – Douglass Center for the Arts hosts: Renderings of Youth

FLORENCE– The Renderings of Youth art exhibit opened recently at Kennedy- Douglass and will continue through the end of the month. This exhibit features the work of students grades 7-12 from Colbert, Lauderdale, and Franklin counties, and was founded by Florence art educator Jerry Foster 30 years ago.

The public is invited to meet the artists this week from 4-6 pm and will be asked to observe social distancing.

The schedule includes:

Wednesday: Russellville High School, Russellville Middle School, Colbert Heights High School, Colbert County High Schools and Cherokee High School.

Thursday: Muscle Shoals Middle School, Muscle Shoals High School, Sheffield Middle School, Sheffield High School, Deshler Middle School, Deshler High School and Covenant Christian School.

Friday: Florence High School, Florence Middle School, Florence Freshmen Center, Shoals Christian School, St. Joseph’s School, Brooks High School, Mars Hill Bible School, Rogers High School, and home school students and independent entries.

By Elizabeth Reeder – Staff Writer