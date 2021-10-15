JUDGE RULES FLORENCE INN & SUITES TO REMAIN CLOSED



FLORENCE — Citing the need for order and the protection of the citizenry, Lauderdale County Circuit Court Judge Gil Self denied a request for a preliminary injunction that would have reopened Florence Inn & Suites.



The city council ordered the hotel closed on Aug. 24 after a hearing during which Police Chief Ron Tyler said his department has received more than 1,000 calls to the 1915 Florence Blvd. business motel since 2017.



The chief said his department had received complaints of rapes, burglaries, unwanted guests, drug activity, theft of property, prostitution and drug paraphernalia coming from the hotel.

Self issued his order Thursday, also stating the business license for Florence Inn & Suites remains revoked.

Staff Reports