Hendrickson named Miss UNA

FLORENCE–The University of North Alabama sophomore, Claire Hendrickson, of Anniston, was crowned Miss UNA on Saturday evening at Norton Auditorium on the UNA campus.

Hendrickson will move on to compete for the title of Miss Alabama. Hendrickson is a mass communication major, and she performed a dance, “You Can’t Stop the Beat,” for the talent portion of the program.



Nine candidates competed for the title of Miss UNA in five stages, including interview, on-stage question, lifestyle and fitness, talent, and eveningwear. Senior Cheyenne Johnson, of Lawrenceburg, Tenn., was named first runner-up; Junior Aleya Gilley, of Moody, was named second runner-up; she also received the Outstanding Service Award. The third runner-up was Sophomore Sydney Medley, of Russellville; Laurel Butz, of Huntsville, was named Miss Congeniality. Hendrickson also won the talent portion of the competition.

Miss UNA will receive a one-year tuition scholarship as well as a Miss UNA Custom Designed Ring, provided by Creative Jewelers in downtown Florence. Amelia Tucker, of Chelsea, was the winner of an amethyst necklace for receiving the most Facebook votes for her custom ring design.

The Miss UNA program is an official preliminary for the Miss Alabama and Miss America events. The program provides an opportunity for contestants to compete for scholarship funding and prizes. The program has been in place at UNA since 1974; since that time, three Miss UNA winners have gone on to win Miss Alabama and compete in the Miss America program.