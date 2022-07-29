FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE INDICTED ON 465 CHARGES

MININGER

A man with felony arrest warrants in Greenville County, South Carolina, has been indicted by a Lauderdale County Grand Jury on 465 charges.

According to court documents, Kenneth Michael Mininger, 52, stands charged with 232 counts of possession of child pornography, 227 counts of production of child pornography, four counts of sexual abuse of a child under 12, and two counts of Sodomy 1st degree.



Mininger is wanted in South Carolina on on four counts of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, and five counts of voyeurism.

In December, Florence Police executed a search warrant at his Chickasaw Drive Home and located several devices that were determined to contain images of child pornography.

Authorities also said Mininger had videoed himself sodomizing his victims who were local children.

Mininger is being held without bond in the Lauderdale County Detention Center since he is a fugitive from justice.

He is set to be arraigned on September 23.