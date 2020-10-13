Friend to Shoals Area Joel Anderson dies at 76

JOEL R. ANDERSON

FLORENCE- Joel Anderson, a member of the Anderson family businesses that is known for its business success and civil-minded spirit, died Monday.



Anderson, who was a friend to the Shoals area, died at his home around 5:30 pm Monday of natural causes.



Anderson had served on many positions in the community throughout the years. He was a member of the Board of Directors at Fist Southern Bank, which has an extensive biography of him on its website.



Among those it lists: chairman of the Riverhill School and board member of the Riverhill School Foundation., director of Shoals Chamber of Commerce; director of First National Bank; chairman and founder of the Florence Lauderdale Library Foundation; chairman of the Shoals Literacy Council; director of the YMCA and the Florence-Lauderdale Industrial Expansion Committee.

He also was the founder, chairman and director of the American Fireworks Standards Laboratory and trustee of the Cardiovascular Institute of Philadelphia. He was a trustee of the University of North Alabama board of trustees.

Florence City Council President Dick Jordan said Anderson was a close friend who was a major leader in the move to build the new Florence-Lauderdale Public Library and UNA’s new nursing building.

“Joel and I had a unique relationship. Very special one. We graduated from high school together at Coffee,”said Jordan.

“He did so much for this whole city and gave so much,” Jordan said. “He will certainly be missed.”

Anderson was 76 years old.