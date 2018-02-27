Former Decatur Pain Doctor’s Office raided today

LEWISBURG, Tenn.–The offices of a Decatur pain doctor that left for Tennessee last year was raided this morning by federal agents. Murphy is reportedly suspected of running a pill mill.

Sources close to the situation tell ShoalsInsider.com that agents from the DEA (Drug Enforcement Administration), FBI, and the Internal Revenue Service arrived at the doctor’s Lewisburg, Tennessee office this morning around 9:00.

A spokesperson for the US Attorney’s office confirmed a search warrant is being executed at the office today.

Agents could be seen loading office and medical records into a box truck.

More details as they become available.

