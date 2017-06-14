Former Florence convenience store employee arrested in robbery scheme

FLORENCE–Zamera Cooper, 26, of Florence was arrested Tuesday after being indicted by a recent Lauderdale County Grand Jury. The indictment alleges the charge of Robbery 1st.

The arrest and indictment stem from the August 4, 2016, armed robbery of Quick Mart located at 802 Cox Creek Parkway. Her boyfriend at the time, Billy Wayne Chandler, was arrested on August 12, 2016, and charged in this case. Detectives in the case diligently worked to gather information and records which indicated that Cooper, who was an employee of the business at the time, had assisted in setting up and executing the Robbery. During the initial report, Cooper, who was one of two clerks working at the time of the robbery, indicated that an unknown male had entered the store with a gun and threatened the clerks if they did not comply with his demands for money. Both Cooper and a second clerk complied and the robber fled with money from the business. No one was hurt during the commission of the offense. Evidence gathered in the case was presented to the Lauderdale County Grand Jury who returned a true bill in the case against Cooper. It’s fortunate that no one was injured in this case and we are thankful that all parties involved in the execution of this crime will be held accountable for their actions. According to police, the second clerk in this case still struggles with the emotional stress of being robbed at gunpoint. Cooper was arrested without incident and is being held in the Lauderdale County Detention Center on bond totaling $50,000.