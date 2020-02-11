SEX OFFENDER BACK IN JAIL SUSPECT IN MUSCLE SHOALS CAR THEFT ARRESTED » Forest Hills receives safe school award Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall presents Forest Hills Elementary School Principal Laurie Fowler the Alabama Safe Schools Initiative Attorney General’s 2019 Safe School Award. FLORENCE – Forest Hills Elementary School received the Alabama Safe Schools Initiative Attorney General’s 2019 Safe School Award for this area’s district.

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall paid a visit to the school today to present the award before an assembly of students.

“This is a good day,” Marshall told the students.

One school in the Alabama Board of Education’s District 7 receives the award each year. Forest Hills also won it in 2016, officials said.

Marshall said safety means so much in a school and even enhances academics.

“If kids don’t feel safe, they’re not going to be able to learn to their full potential,” he said after the ceremony, adding it also provides peace of mind for parents.

“The Attorney General’s Office is proud that Forest Hills Elementary School was selected as one of the winning schools in Alabama for 2019,” Marshall said. “In making this decision, judges noted many things that distinguished Forest Hills Elementary School: excellent school resource officer training, inclusion of emergency response agencies, good use of technology and outstanding mentoring programs.”

Principal Laurie Fowler accepted the award on behalf of the school.

“We have worked diligently at Forest Hills to ensure our students have a safe, secure and happy learning environment,” Fowler said. “We believe that our students, teachers and staff learn and work best when they know they are being kept safe. As safety measures and technologies evolve and improve regularly, Florence City Schools is committed to continuously improving our safety plan and procedures in place.”

"We have worked diligently at Forest Hills to ensure our students have a safe, secure and happy learning environment," Fowler said. "We believe that our students, teachers and staff learn and work best when they know they are being kept safe. As safety measures and technologies evolve and improve regularly, Florence City Schools is committed to continuously improving our safety plan and procedures in place."