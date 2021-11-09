FLORENCE WOMAN ARRESTED FOR ABUSE AFTER OFFICERS FIND CHILDREN IN UNLIVABLE CONDITIONS

JENNA DAWN MARION

FLORENCE–Authorities arrested a Florence woman on Friday for felony child abuse after officers found her children in horrific living conditions.

According to police, Jenna Dawn Marion, 34, of the 1200 block of Hermitage Drive, stands charged with one count of felony child abuse and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child, which is a misdemeanor.



Florence police responded to a welfare call at Marion’s apartment Friday night around 11 o’clock. When officers arrived they found one of the children locked in a bedroom. According to officers, there was urine and feces all over the bedroom floor and insects covered the ceiling. The Alabama Department of Human Resources was called in.

Authorities say Marion was allowing her four children to live in unsanitary conditions. Laundry was reportedly piled up waist-high in the laundry room, the floors were also covered in trash to include pet hair, food, and liquid.



Marion was arrested Friday night while out on bond for her arrest in Lauderdale County on October 22, 2021, for Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Marion was released from the Lauderdale County Detention Center on a $16,500 bond.

Elizabeth Reeder – Staff Writer