Florence Police on the scene of possible homicide

FLORENCE–Authorities are on the scene of a possible homicide at a residence in the 300 block of South Magnolia Street.

Around 11 pm Sunday, Nov 5th, police officers received a call on a welfare check on a resident on N Franklin St., in east Florence.

According to investigators, when they located an individual he advised that an incident occurred on S Magnolia St.

“Officers then went to the residence and found a deceased female,” said Detective Greg Cobb.

Authorities then established a crime scene and contacted investigators, who are currently talking with witnesses and family members to establish a timeline of events.

Cobb continued, “We do not have anyone in custody at this time,”

Crime scene investigators are searching the residence to collect any evidence that will help determine what occurred and who might be involved.

At this time police are not releasing any names until all family members are notified and they are able to determine what occurred.

Florence Police are asking for anyone that has any information to come forward with it.

You may contact Florence Police at 256-760-6610 or text a tip to 274637 using keyword FPDTIP plus your message.

Jeff Roland

