FLORENCE MAN CHARGED WITH SEXUAL ASSAULT ON UNA CAMPUS

JOSHUA CALEB DE LA HOZ

FLORENCE–On Tuesday, authorities arrested a Florence man accused of sexually assaulting a woman in her dorm room at Mattielou Hall on the University of North Alabama campus.

Joshua Caleb De La Hoz, 19, of 724 North Pine St., Florence, stands accused of multiple serious crimes such as 1st Degree Sexual Abuse, Domestic Violence Strangulation, Unlawful Imprisonment, furnishing alcohol to a minor, interfering with a domestic violence 911 call, and being a minor in possession of alcohol.

According to court documents, De La Hoz reportedly brought alcohol to the female’s dorm room on Valentine’s Day, February 14th.



The victim reported that she and De La Hoz consumed alcohol and he then started to make advances toward her.

She reportedly refused his advances and moved to another part of the room.

He then, according to the victim, held her down and began assaulting her and he eventually left the premises.

Authorities say the victim had bruises on her neck and thigh that were visible the next day after the assault.

De La Hoz admitted to putting his right hand on her throat, saying, “I didn’t squeeze that hard,”

De La Hoz told jail personnel when he was being booked that he was employed by UNA at 1 Harrison Plaza in Florence.

He’s being held in the Laudedale County Detention Center on a $51,000 bond.

By Elizabeth Reeder – Staff Writer