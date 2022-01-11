FLORENCE MAN CHARGED WITH ATTEMPTED MURDER AND HOLDING WOMAN AGAINST HER WILL

RICHARD LEE LUND

FLORENCE–On New Year’s Day, the Florence Police Department was contacted by a female who reportedly ran from a home at 1901 Conway Drive Florence. The female victim had several injuries and was taken to North Alabama Medical Center.



After an investigation, it was determined that the female victim was being kept at the Conway Drive residence without her consent and being physically and emotionally abused.



An arrest warrant was obtained for Richard Lee Lund, 50, of 1901 Conway Drive Florence.

Lund was arrested on January 2, 2022, and charged with Unlawful Imprisonment 1st Degree, Sodomy 1st Degree, Domestic Violence 3rd Degree (Menacing), and Domestic Violence 2nd Degree.

A search warrant was obtained and executed by the Florence/Lauderdale SWAT team on Sunday. After conducting the search, the charge of Attempted Murder was added to his charges on Monday, January 3, 2022.

Lund has a prior assault conviction in St. Charles, Missouri, and a domestic violence arrest in Florida.

Lund is being held at the Lauderdale County Detention Center on a $155,000 bond.