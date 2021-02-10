Florence man arrested with $50,000 of meth in apartment

FLORENCE – A Florence man faces trafficking charges after authorities found him with a large amount of methamphetamine at his apartment.



Demarcus L. Robinson, 44, is charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, according to a release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.



Robinson is in the Lauderdale County Detention Center with bail set at $50,000, according to the release.

The meth recovered represents a street value of more than $50,000 and more than 2,000 single uses, authorities said.

Authorities also recovered $8,000 cash.

ALEA’s Region E Drug Enforcement Task Force had been investigating the case for several weeks. The task force includes agencies from ALEA, the Alabama Bureau of Investigation, Franklin County Sheriff’s Department, Lawrence County Drug Task Force, Russellville Police Department and 25th Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office.