FLORENCE MAN ARRESTED IN MACHETE ATTACK

GEORGE WEAKLEY RHODES JR.

FLORENCE–Authorities have charged a Florence man with attempted murder after he reportedly attacked another man with a machete on Sunday.

According to investigators, 72-year-old George Weakley Rhodes Junior, aka “Old School,” stands charged with attempted murder after police say he stabbed Clyde Anderson, 50, in the chest with a machete.

Eyewitnesses say Rhodes had a machete in one hand and a butcher knife in the other. According to detectives, the accident occurred at 629 Trade St. in Florence.

Rhodes was located at the scene by officers still in possession of the butcher knife. He reportedly confessed to stabbing the victim with the machete. Rhodes was charged in 2009 with murder but pled guilty to manslaughter.

The victim is in ICU in critical condition.

Rhodes is being held in the Lauderdale County Detention Center on a $60,000 bond.