FLORENCE MAN ARRESTED FOR IDENTITY THEFT and THEFT

CORD SCOTT CASSELS

FLORENCE–Authorities have arrested a Florence man for making fraudulent bank withdrawals from someone else’s account in excess of $20,000.

According to court documents, Cord Scott Cassels, 33, of County Road 11, Florence, stands charged with theft of property 1st degree and identity theft.



The withdrawals began on July 28th, according to police. Court documents further state that Cassels had taken a debit card that did not belong to him.



Cassels was arrested in Lauderdale County in October of 2020 for Breaking and Entering a motor vehicle, Identity Theft, possession of a forged instrument, and theft of property 1st degree.

He had reportedly burglarized a truck at Shoals Tubular stealing the truck owner’s checkbook and writing $5,100 worth of checks. Cassels was captured in his vehicle on surveillance cameras, according to court documents.

Cassels would have had a $60,000 bond on the most recent charges but he failed to appear on the 2020 charges and the judge has issued a bench warrant.

Elizabeth Ann Reeder – Staff Writer