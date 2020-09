Florence man arrested for child abuse

THOMAS WAYNE MITCHELL

FLORENCE- Lauderdale County authorities have arrested a Florence man on felony child abuse charges.

Lauderdale County Investigators say, Thomas Wayne Mitchell, 27, of 114 N. Main Street, Florence, was arrested for child abuse after he was indicted by a Lauderdale County Grand Jury in August.

Mitchell was released from the Lauderdale County Detention Center on a $15,000 bond.

Mitchell is set to be arraigned on September 29 at 9 am in Judge Will Powell’s courtroom.