Fire Prevention Week in the Shoals

Every year, firefighters in the shoals take an opportunity to alert the public to the dangers of fires and to teach the minor preventative measures that can be taken to lessen the severity of a fire should one occur. Life-saving tactics are taught and rehearsed, and information about home smoke detectors and other devices are relayed to help families feel safe yet capable.

This year more than 3,000 supply bags were distributed throughout Lauderdale County in recognition of Fire Prevention Week. Parades in both Lauderdale and Colbert Counties allowed the community to get out, enjoy a fun time, and learn as much as possible about fire prevention.

By Elizabeth Ann Reeder