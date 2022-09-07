EMPLOYEE CITED FOR SELLING VAPES TO MINORS

CHEVRON ON 6TH ST

On Friday, August 26th, authorities made an undercover purchase of tobacco or nicotine-containing products with an ALEA-approved minor at the Chevron at 201 East 6th Street.



The employee, Raja Kumar Addepalli, 24, of One Harrison Plaza in Florence was served with the citation for selling a Pineapple flavored Pop electronic vape to the minor.

Addepalli must appear in Colbert County District Court on October 17th.

State and local authorities have received numerous complaints from parents about this location selling to minors. Some convenience stores have reportedly been selling to minors as young as 11 years of age.