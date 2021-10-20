Council retires Risner’s badge and call number

SHEFFIELD– Monday night, the Sheffield City Council voted to officially retire K-9 Whiske. Whiske had a few years of service left, but the department and council agreed it was in the best interest to have Whiske with her family.

Chief Terry also honored Max Dotson with a Life Saving Award for his heroic actions that he took in stopping the gunman, Brian Martin, on that tragic day of October 1st, when Sgt. Risner was fatally shot. Risner also received the same award for making the ultimate sacrifice in his heroic actions on that terrible day. Brandy, Risner’s wife accepted the posthumous award on behalf of Sgt. Risner. This award will be renamed at a later date as The Sgt. Nick Risner Life Saving Award to honor his name.

The city council also approved a resolution retiring Risner’s badge number, 385, and call number, Sierra One. Also, the Florence Police Department presented Brandy Risner with a $7,500 award from the United States Police Canine Association.

Brian Martin is facing four counts of Capital Murder and is being housed at the Morgan County Jail in Decatur.

Elizabeth Ann Reeder – Staff Writer