COLBERT CHIEF DEPUTY RETIRES AFTER 26 YEARS IN LAW ENFORCEMENT

TUSCUMBIA–Veteran law enforcement officer Jim Heffernan retired on Wednesday after 26 years in law enforcement.

A reception was held for Heffernan at the Sheriff’s department Wednesday afternoon where several coworkers and area law enforcement officers came by to see Jim on his last day before retirement.

Heffernan has been Chief Deputy since 2015 before that he was an investigator with the Tuscumbia police department for several years. Jim also served as Colbert County Coroner from 2002-2006. He has spent his entire life serving people and our country, before getting into law enforcement, Heffernan spent 25 years in the US Navy.

“I’ve enjoyed working with and for the citizens of Colbert County and the city of Tuscumbia. It’s been a great ride,” said Heffernan.

When asked about Heffernan’s retirement Colbert County Sheriff Frank Williamson said, “Jim has been very instrumental in my success in this office and he will definitely be missed. He’s very well respected and has carried himself with honor, dignity, and loyalty,”

Director of the Colbert County Drug Task Force Curtis Burns said Heffernan, “has been a professional in every aspect of his job and is very well thought of in the law enforcement community. Above all Jim is a good friend,”

When asked what he was going to do after retirement, Heffernan said, “Ride my 3-wheeler and go camping. But mostly spend time with my family,”

Heffernan’s replacement hasn’t been announced.

Jeff Roland- Publisher

