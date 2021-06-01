CHARGE UPGRADED FOR SHEFFIELD MAN ACCUSED OF ASSAULTING NEIGHBOR

MAJOR JULIUS RICE

TUSCUMBIA- A recent session of the Colbert County Grand Jury upgraded the charge of Major Julius Rice, 28, of Sheffield.

According to officials, Rice was initially charged with Assault 2nd degree after an incident where he reportedly attacked his neighbor, Sebastian Blu Devaughn, on August 11 of 2020, at Jackson Apartments in Sheffield.



A video of the incident showing DeVaughn being severely beaten was widely circulated on social media.

Officials say Rice is now charged with

Assault in the 1st degree, which is a class b felony punishable by a sentence from 2-20 years in prison.

Rice, who had his initial bond of $7,500 revoked for non-compliance, is being held in the Colbert County Jail without bond.

Rice is set to be arraigned on June 22, 2021, in Circuit Judge Kyle Brown’s courtroom.

By Jeff Roland – Publisher

