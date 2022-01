Call Muscle Shoals Florists for Valentine’s Day Specials at 256-383-5544!!!

Come see Felecia, Alicia, and the Super Crew for all your Valentine’s Day Flowers and Gifts,

They’re conveniently located at 819 Avalon Avenue in Muscle Shoals, Alabama. Felicia has some super deals for Valentine’s Day and this is one day that men need to remember for their Sweetheart. They have one dozen and two dozen rose packages that can be picked up or delivered to that special someone.

Call 256-383-5544 to ORDER or for MORE INFO!!!