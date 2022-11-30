BROTHERS ARGUMENT LEADS TO SHOOTING

SCENE OF SHOOTING ON PERSHING AVE AND WILSON DAM ROAD



Muscle Shoals police have released some of the details of Monday night’s shooting investigation.

On Monday, November 28, 2022, at approximately 8:30pm, Officers with the Muscle Shoals Police Department responded to a call of “Shots Fired” at a building on the corner of Wilson Dam Rd and Pershing Ave. MSPD Officers, MSFD Firemen and Medical Personnel arrived on scene and immediately began attending to two adult males. One male had sustained what appeared to a be a gunshot wound, while the other appeared to have received blunt force trauma to the head. MSPD Detectives then arrived on scene.



Once Detectives arrived on scene, information was gathered from witnesses and MSPD Officers of the two men being brothers. At some point, the two brothers began a verbal argument that led to a physical altercation where one brother was shot with a handgun and the other sustained blunt force trauma to the head. Detectives spent the late hours of the night collecting evidence and processing the scene. The incident was contained to this scene and at no point do Detectives believe any surrounding homes in the area were at risk.

Names of those involved, as well as the charges those parties could face, will be provided at a later date due to both brothers being transported to Huntsville Hospital where they are both expected to make a full recovery at the time of this release. This is considered an ongoing investigation and will be updated as more information becomes available.