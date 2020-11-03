BETTERTON SWORN IN AS MAYOR

FLORENCE – Andy Betterton officially was sworn in as mayor Monday morning, as were each of the six-member City Council members.

Betterton narrowly eclipsed incumbent Steve Holt in the runoff for the mayor’s race. He was the District 6 councilman and a former school board member.



The council members include District 1 Councilwoman Kaytrina Simmons, District 2 Councilman Dick Jordan, District 3 Councilman Bill Griffin, District 4 Councilwoman Michelle Eubanks, District 5 Councilman Blake Edwards and District 6 Councilman Jimmy Oliver.

The council held a brief organizational meeting, during which Jordan was elected as council president, which was the position he had held in the previous four-year administration.