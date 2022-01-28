AUTHORITIES RELEASE NAME OF WOMAN WHO DIED IN MOBILE HOME FIRE

BARTON–A Barton woman died late Thursday afternoon in a mobile home fire on the 300 block of Patrick Lane.

The fire was reported around 4:30 PM.

Firefighters arrived on the scene as the mobile home was fully involved in flames.

According to Colbert County Coroner Justin Gasque, one female died in the incident, Susan Cook, 62, of Barton. Gasque said the body will be transported to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Huntsville for an autopsy.

Colbert County Sheriff Frank Williamson said, “One of our deputies got to the scene but couldn’t get her out due to the intensity of the heat,”

As is customary when someone dies in a home fire, the incident is being investigated by the Alabama State Fire Marshalls office and the Colbert County Sheriffs Department.

By Jeff Roland – Publisher