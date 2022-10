AUTHORITIES RELEASE NAME OF DECEASED PEDESTRIAN

TUSCUMBIA–Authorities have released the name of the pedestrian who was struck by a Tuscumbia police vehicle around 8:00 pm on Monday, October 10th.

According to Colbert County Deputy Coroner Matt Moore, Terry Hinton, 60, was pronounced dead on Hawk Pride Mountain Road Monday evening.

Alabama State Troopers continue their investigation into the crash since it involved a police officer. The officer was flown by helicopter to Huntsville Hospital.