AUTHORITIES IDENTIFY WOMAN ARRESTED FOR MAKING TERRORIST THREAT AT LISTERHILL CREDIT UNION

PETERSVILLE – (SHOALSINSIDER) A Florence woman is in jail after she reportedly threatened an employee at Listerhill Credit Union in Petersville on Wednesday morning.

Authorities say Samantha Hamm Clemons, 38, is charged with felony making a terrorist threat, unlawful possession of a controlled substance (Methamphetamine), unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and public intoxication. She reportedly told the teller she had a bomb and was going to come back and burn and blow the place up, according to a statement given to the Lauderdale County Sheriffs Department.

Clemons was arrested near the old Suntrust Bank building on Cloverdale Rd., a short distance from the Listerhill Credit Union where the incident occurred.

Inside of her vehicle was a suspicious looking package which turned out to be carpet padding wrapped in duct tape, according to the Florence PD Hazardous Devices Unit.

She also had multiple failure to appear (FTA) warrants at the time of her arrest, according to police.

Clemons is being held in the Lauderdale County Detention Center without bond.

