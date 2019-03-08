MLK Scholarship Banquet Rescheduled for March 2 » Arrest made in Pizza Hut Robbery MUSCLE SHOALS– Thanks to the quick response of the Muscle Shoals Police Department, an arrest has been made in the armed robbery of Pizza Hut Delivery on Avalon Avenue. The robbery occurred shortly after midnight Thursday morning. According to police, Richard Raekwon Foster was apprehended several blocks from the scene just minutes after the report was received. Comments are closed.