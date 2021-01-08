ARREST MADE IN DOUBLE MURDER AT JODYS RESTAURANT

SHAUN MICHAEL RYAN

MUSCLE SHOALS – A man charged with capital murder in the 2015 double homicide that occurred outside Jody’s Restaurant, has been transferred to Colbert County authorities said.



A Colbert County grand jury indicted Shaun Michael Ryan, 27, while he was in custody at the Lauderdale County Jail, according to officials.

He is charged in the deaths of Kayla Glover and Gary Baskins, who were fatally shot on January 24, 2015, while sitting in a vehicle outside the restaurant on Alabama 20.

Ryan currently is in the Colbert County Jail being held without bail, which is customary, in capital murder cases.

His charges in Lauderdale County include trafficking synthetic marijuana, unlawful possession of a control substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and carrying a concealed weapon, the officials said. Heroin was the controlled substance in the possession charge.

Ryan’s bond was set at $52,000 in the Lauderdale case but Colbert County authorities have him now, where he will most likely remain without bail until trial.