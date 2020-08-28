ALMOST 300 JOBS COMING TO MUSCLE SHOALS, $19 per hour

MUSCLE SHOALS – DURA Automotive Services announced this week a $59 million investment in an industry that will hire 279 workers.

The plant is at Shoals Research Airpark, in a speculative building the Shoals Economic Development Authority had built. SEDA is leasing the facility to the company.



DURA is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan, and has been around for about a century, company officials said. They will make battery trays for electric vehicles.

The company plans to double the size of the 100,000-square-foot building to 200,000 square feet, CEO Kimberly Rodriguez said.

Officials said the average entry-level wage will be $19.06 an hour. They plan to start the hiring process in 2021.