AG Announces Ethics and Theft Convictions of Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely

FORMER LIMESTONE SHERIFF MIKE BLAKELY

ATHENS —Attorney General Steve Marshall announced that former Limestone County Sheriff Michael Anthony Blakely was found guilty on theft and ethics charges after a Limestone County jury returned two guilty verdicts Monday afternoon. As a result of his two felony convictions, Blakely has been removed from office as Limestone County Sheriff and taken into custody.

The convictions arise from Blakely’s August 22, 2019, indictment for theft of $4,000 from his campaign account, and for use of his official position or office to obtain interest-free loans by taking money from a safe that was used to store the Limestone County inmates’ personal funds.

“Public officials must set the highest example of accountability, and no matter how long someone holds office they are not above the law,” said Attorney General Marshall. “Sheriff Blakely repeatedly swore an oath to enforce and obey the law during his 40 years in office, and he now knows the consequences of violating that oath.

“I want to thank the Limestone County jury for carefully reviewing all the facts of this case and reaching a just conclusion.”

Blakely faces possible sentences of two to 20 years for the felony theft conviction, as well as two to 20 years for the felony ethics conviction. Sentencing will occur at a later date.

Attorney General Marshall thanked his Special Prosecutions Division, including

Assistant Deputy Attorney General Clark Morris; and Assistant Attorneys General Kyle Beckman, Peggy Rossmanith, James Houts, and Jasper Roberts; as well as the division’s special agents and support staff for their hard work in prosecuting the case. He also thanked the Federal Bureau of Investigation for its invaluable investigative assistance in this case.