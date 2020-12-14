4 arrested for Florence Boulevard vehicle theft, break-ins

LUNDON MATTHEW MICHAEL MEYERS

Antawn Decarlo Thomas II



FLORENCE – Four men were arrested recently in connection with a vehicle theft and multiple vehicle burglaries at a Florence Boulevard business, police said.



Lundon Matthew Michael Meyers II is charged him with first-degree theft of proeprty, second-degree theft of property, third-degree theft of property, unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, Florence police Sgt. Jason Fort said.

Quinton Deshawn Jones



Antawn Decarlo Thomas II, Quinton Deshawn Jones and Kalop Lamar Siner each is charged with two counts of breaking and entering a vehicle and two counts of third-degree theft of property, Fort said.

Kalop Lamar Siner

Meyers remains in the Lauderdale County Detention Center on $35,000 bond, while Thomas remains on a $7,000 bond, Fort said. The other two suspects are out on a $7,000 bond each.