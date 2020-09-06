3 PAROLED, 1 DENIED

JAMES MATTHEW LOCKE

MONTGOMERY- Parole was granted for three inmates serving time for local crimes and denied for another, authorities said.

The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles approved the paroles Wednesday for Todd Alan Davis, Jesse Clinton Ford and James Matthew Locke, authorities said.



Todd Alan Davis has served 2 years, 11 months of a 10-year sentence on three second-degree theft of property cases, including one in Lauderdale County. He has eight prior second-degree theft of property cases, one count of second-degree theft by deception, two counts of third-degree escape, and one count each of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, third-degree robbery, second-degree forgery and felony driving under the influence.

Jesse Clinton Ford has served 6 years, 6 months of a 20-year sentence on six convictions of first-degree theft of property in Colbert and Lauderdale counties. He has prior Colbert County convictions on third-degree burglary, two counts of second-degree escape, and one count of felony DUI.

James Matthew Locke has served 1 year, 3 months of a six-year sentence on convictions for two counts of unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and one count of first-degree theft of property in Colbert County, and one count of possession of a controlled substance in Lauderdale County. He has two prior Colbert County convictions for breaking and entering a vehicle.

Parole was denied for Richard Joseph Patton.

Richard Joseph Patton has served 7 years, 5 months of a 20-year sentence on convictions of first-degree assault and second-degree robbery in Lauderdale County.